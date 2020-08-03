Teenage star, Kevin Omoruyi, signs first pro contract with La Liga side

Kindly Share This Story:

Still basking in the euphoria of securing a sensational promotion to La Liga, Spanish-born Nigerian youngster, Kevin Omoruyi, is celebrating signing his first professional contract with Huesca.

And he has promised to double his efforts in the Spanish top flight.

Omoruyi, whose career took an upward swing after Huesca emerged champions of the Segundo Division to secure a dream berth in La Liga, signed his first professional contract with Huesca.

Reacting to the deal with Huesca, which will tie him down to the newly-promoted team for a while, Omoruyi, whose father hails from Edo State, but runs a thriving business outlet in Spain, said he was going to work hard to keep the fire burning for Huesca when push comes to shove in the coming 2020-2021 football season.

Tweeting his response on his verifiable Twitter handle, Omoruyi wrote: “Happy to sign my first professional contract with Huesca. We keep working hard.”

Also speaking, renowned football agent Drew Uyi, a close family member, who manages Omoruyi, said the young footballer is very mature, grounded, humble, disciplined and has adapted to the Spanish way of playing football, having been born and bred in Spain.”

