Teacher arrested for sodomising underage students in Kano

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A Thirty-five (35) year-old teacher, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed has been arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for allegedly sodomising two of his underage students.

This was coming as the command said it has also arrested one suspected human trafficker and rescued six victims. The NAPTIP Zonal Commander in Kano, Shehu Umar confirmed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday.

Umar said the command on a tip-off arrested Mohammed for turning his students to sex-machine.

According to him, “We on the 25th August, received an information that one Ibrahim Mohammed was having unlawful canal knowledge of his two underaged students (Almajiris) seven to nine-years-old at Unguwar Kadawa, Kwanar Dillalai Quarters Kano.

“We swung into action immediately after we got the information and we arrested the suspect while the two victims were rescued. The victims will also be united with their parents.

“The suspect is married and has been an Islamic teacher for the past seven years. “Investigation is ongoing and when completed, the suspect would be charged to court.

“The offence is punishable to NAPTIP Act. “Similarly, the NAPTIP Joint Board Task Force (JBTF) received intelligence information on the movement of some victims and human trafficking suspect.

“Upon receiving information, the command carried out the operation on August 23rd, raided New Paradise Hotel in Sabon Gari Kano, which led to the arrest of the suspect, one at large and rescued the six victims.

“The victims were lodged at the said hotel, from where they will be moved out of Kano for Libya for greener pasture.

“The victims are from Ogun, Oyo, Imo and Abia State. “The offence, external trafficking, is contrary to section 15(b) of NAPTIP Act,” Umar however said.

