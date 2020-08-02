Breaking News
TC Dope unleashed new promo photos for new project

TC Dope

Tochukwu Moses Ofor popularly known as “TC DOPE ”, a songwriter, singer and performing artist was born in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the previous years of his career, he dropped some hit songs and now he talks about his coming project titled (Black Roses) with three A list artist on this project.

He has collaborations with Dremo and Terry Apala from 2017 and now talks about his coming project (EP ) working with Dice Ailes, Larry Gaaga and Skiibii

The project is expected to have six tracks.

