Tax collector commits suicide in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

A tax collector in the university town of Nsukka Enugu state hanged self on Monday at an uncompleted building along Orba road in Nsukka local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the tax collector simply identified as Emmanuel Eze Father of three children who hailed from Umuogili village in Eha-Alumona of Nsukka local government area was said to have been playing with his children around 7pm Sunday only to be discovered hanged at an uncompleted building near his residence along Orba road.

Investigations revealed that the deceased who was a tax collector at Ikpa commodity market in Nsukka council area had before committing suicide struck his sister with wooden pistol to an unconscious condition and was rushed to Bishop Sanahan hospital Nsukka where she is battling between life and death.

Vanguard visited the scene reports that the decomposing body of late tax collector whose wife plates hair at the same market was still hanging as people troop the place to have glimpse of the incident of the early hour of Monday incident.

Mouths wagging while confusion and anxiety enveloped the entire area as what may have caused late Eze a.k.a Papa Ebube to take his life.

A sympathizer who would not want his name in print said that the tax collector a returnee from northern part of the country over Book Haram insurgency has been having challenges of mental stability which his wife has been carrying him to places for solution only for him to struck his sister with a wooden pistol and hanged himself thereafter.

A confident source of the family said that the deceased tax collectors sister may not make in life as blood oozed out of her nose and ears, adding that the deceased wife and children of the tax collector have not known of the death as they quarantined themselves at Bishop Sanahan hospital looking after the wounded sister of deceased.

Our source disclosed that nobody will untie the hanging body of late Eze till his kinsmen unveils circumstances surrounding the mysterious death, not minding his mental health challenges, explaining that tax collectors can’t be unconnected with deity attached issue in his community.

As at the time of this report police has not been at the scene while traders at Ikpa commodity market make scene in pairs and groups, taking pictures, videos discussion what may have led to the fowl tax collectors death.

