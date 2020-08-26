Talking Politics: September 19 election in Edo State will be like Christmas — Crusoe Osagie (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor, Mr Crusoe Osagie has allayed fears of violence in the coming gubernatorial elections in Edo state, scheduled to take place on September 19, 2020, saying it will be free, fair and violence-free just like a Christmas Day celebration.

In this big interview, Crusoe Osagie told Victor Ogunyinka that 80 per cent of the voters in Edo state will be voting for Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

