Takeoff of National Senior Citizens’ Centre on the way — Minister

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said plans were on the way to build a centre for the old people.

Mrs Farouq, according to a statement by Halima Oyelade, her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja.

“She assured members of the Coalition that the Ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.

It read further: “According to the Minister, ‘’a law establishing the Centre is already in place. When operational this Centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.’’

“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN Senator. Dr. Eze Ajoku thanked the Honourable Minister for the COVID 19 Palliatives the Group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

He then briefed the Minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older PersonsRights and PrivilegeBill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate. He asked for the Minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.

“The Honourable Minister assured the Coalition of the Ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the Ministry. She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience. The Ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”

Vanguard

