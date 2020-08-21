Suspected political thugs attack Hon. Abiola Makinde, party members during peaceful political rally in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Suspected political thugs have attacked Hon. Abiola Makinde, the Honourable Member, House Of Representatives representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency and his political party African Democratic Congress members yesterday during a peaceful political rally in Ondo state.

It was alleged by some eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, that some party members of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC attacked Hon. Abiola Makinde. The attack was said to have brought about a violent clash that happened around Surulere Area, Ijoka Kajola axis in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The party chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Pastor Adegoke Raphael Olademiji said “it was a peaceful rally until hoodlums from the All Progressive Congress launched an attack on Hon. Abiola Makinde Convoy and members of ADC which lasted for over thirty minutes leaving up to 15 vehicles vandalized and many people injured”

It was learnt that the cause of the fight was as a result of the local government poll coming up on Saturday.

However, a chieftain of the APC in Ondo state, said members of the APC in the local government area were actually the victim.

But in a swift reaction, the Ondo west ADC chairman said none of the ADC members was involved in a reprase attack has stated by APC media.

Furthermore, the party chairman buttress that ADC is a peaceful party that cares for the people in Ondo state and is certain the party will win if the ruling party allow for a free and fair election.

