Supreme Court: We leave the matter to God ― Kogi PDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accepted the Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of last November’s election.

In a statement issued on Monday and obtained by Vanguard, shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, the party paid tribute to its flagbearer, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said while it accepts in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court, it leaves the final judgement in the hands of God.

The statement obtained by Vanguard read, “While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than accept it.

“We appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party, the legal team of the party and to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say.”

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal courts to declare Governor Bello as the winner of the election affirm ed him as the state Governor for a second term.

