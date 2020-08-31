‘Supreme Court judgement on Kogi State gov’ship election a well-deserved justice’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo who also doubles as Overseer of Digital Economy of the State, in this interview with AROGBONLO ISRAEL speaks on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court that upheld the election of Alh. Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor of Kogi State and declared the petitions filed by Engr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Barr. Akpoti Natasha of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as unsubstantive respectively.

Describing the judgment as a well-deserved justice, Fanwo says those faulting the judgment do not have the facts of the case. He, however, calls for a more united Kogi that is development-driven and progressive, and in turn, would afford the people the dividend of good democracy.

Following the recent judgment of the Supreme court on the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, there has been generating mixed reactions from various quarters. What is your take on the matter as a veteran journalist?

It is about doing justice to justice. The Supreme Court justices deal with facts and not emotions. This is the last hurdle. We need to move on and remain united as a people and a State.

Would you say this was a well-deserved victory for your party considering the various allegations trailing the integrity of the poll?

What the court has done here today is to confirm what we knew all along that the Governor won the clean contest cleanly and playing by the rules. He is hugely popular in the State and the jubilations that have erupted across the State is testimony to that fact. He won the election convincingly.

How would you react to derogatory statements made against the judiciary by some Nigerians since the judgment was delivered?

We must learn to respect the decisions of the courts. It doesn’t do our nation any good if we continue to pass aspersions on the courts when we lose cases. Sportsmanship is important for people who play politics.

How do your party intend to reconcile with the opposition parties in the state following the recent judgment?

The Governor will work with anyone who is genuinely interested in the development of Kogi State. The opposition should join him in building the State. Kogi belongs to all of us and all efforts must be geared towards helping our people in this trying time of economic gloom. The past should be put where it belongs. It is time to march forward, stronger in unity. The Governor’s only interest is the development of our dear State.

What are the plans of the State Government for the people now that the Supreme court judgment was delivered in its favour?

We need to help our farmers to produce optimally. We need to stimulate Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to survive this tough economic reality. We need to continue to invest in our education and work with a plan to make our education solve problems. We need to step up investment in Healthcare. These are the plans of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration. He never lost focus despite the court cases. He stayed true to his promises to the people to do more.

What practical steps are underway to ensure all of the aforementioned plans become a reality before this tenure elapses?

The processes are on already and all the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies are working round the clock to make it a reality. We have inter-ministerial committees working on the plans. We have no time to waste and the Governor is committed to rebounding the economy in the face of Covid-19 threat to our economy. As a responsible Government, we are already working to cushion the effects.

Lastly, your advice to the people on this auspicious day.

The supporters of the Governor should celebrate this with responsibility. Those who lost should move on and support the Government to serve the people. We should continue to be united and avoid actions that could erode the security gains the administration has recorded. Let me assure the good people of Kogi State that this administration will continue to serve them.

