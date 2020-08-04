SuperSport to abandon channel numbers in new line-up

Kindly Share This Story:

MultiChoice Group is ditching the channel numbers on its vast SuperSport line-up and introducing football on what is currently known as SuperSport 1 but which will soon be renamed as SuperSport Grandstand.

The changes will be implemented with effect from 1 September, the pay-television broadcaster said in a statement on Monday. The numbered channels will be replaced with a “thematic offering around individual sports to ensure it is easier for viewers to find their favourite sports”.

Special, dedicated channels will now be broadcast for specific leagues and sports, among them the Premier Soccer League, the Premier League, La Liga, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis and motorsport. Each category will now have a “home to call its own”. In additional to live sport, these new channels will offer magazine shows and highlights.

Expanding on its plans for SuperSport Grandstand, the SuperSport 1 replacement, MultiChoice said: “This flagship channel will host the best of any live curated sport available to DStv Premium customers at any one time, including soccer, rugby, cricket, golf and tennis.”

The shake-up comes after MultiChoice last week said it would add two sports channels from US broadcaster ESPN.

