Sunday tragedy: Four dead as car crashes into tricycle in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Four adult males reportedly died on Sunday evening in Lagos, after a Toyota Camry crashed into a stationary tricycle.

The incident occurred at about 5.19 pm, on Atlantic Road area of Epe.

The Toyota Camry with number plate LSR-724 FW was said to have been on speed, skidded off the road and crashed into a stationary tricycle by the culvert.

It was gathered that the tricycle was being washed by its owner as at the time of the incident.

Unfortunately, all the three adult males in the car and the tricyclist lost their lives as the car also skidded into the bush.

The Nigeria Police Force from Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters Epe, were said to have responded to the distress call but this was too late as the victims were presumed dead on the spot.

Their bodies were thereafter deposited at Epe General Hospital.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

