Sujimoto’s gigantic dream

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Sijibomi Ogundele – a name that would have passed off as that of just another Nigerian, now rings a bell to all and sundry. Rated as one of the youngest luxurious property moguls, Sijibomi Ogundele, the head honcho of wave-making property conglomerate, Sujimoto Construction Company, is like the proverbial moving train that cannot be stopped.

When he launched his lofty plans a few years ago, many thought he was blowing his trumpet to sweet-talk investors and prospective customers. Disparaging comments made by many casting aspersions on his person notwithstanding, the young billionaire stood tall, towering above every slight meant to dent his image. Dogged and disciplined, he never relented in fulfilling his dreams of building the most affordable luxury condominium in Africa.

Also read:

Sijibomi Ogundele never allowed his humble beginning as an Agege-Boy to hold his dreams down, he was able to build a property empire, worth billions of dollars within five years. Like he always says; “When you make truthfulness, diligence, integrity and time consciousness the bedrock of your business, the sky can only be a starting point for you.”

Widely acclaimed the ‘King of Luxury’ buildings in Nigeria, many are beginning to wonder where the lawyer is navigating to business-wise. Ogundele is known for bringing the unimaginable and seemingly unachievable to live and has forged his name in gold when it comes to luxury building in Nigeria. Blessed with the strength of the biblical Samson and the intelligence of Solomon, none of his competitors can match his creative prowess and mental strength.

The list of his gigantic projects all sited in Africa’s most affluent neighbourhood; Banana Island Lagos, are proof of his hard work. The ‘Giuliano By Sujimoto’ stands as the best terrace house in Nigeria, now home to Nigeria’s pop star Davido. The ‘Lucrezia by Sujimoto’ is currently under construction and would be nearly completed by December. Inspired by iconic 16th-century Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci is a convergence of two widely conflicting entities – an affordable price and an unmatched finishing.

Just like the popular axiom; “There is always a reward for hard work” some teeming admirers of luxury homes in Nigeria by popular demand, dragged Sujimoto and his team to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where they will be laying the foundation for the eye-popping gigantic project named; Queen Amina of Zaria by Sujimito. The project, regarded as the 8th wonder of the world would attract tourists from all over the world to view what will be seen as the Pride of the North. The building will establish luxury infused with the ancient Northern caliphate design.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: