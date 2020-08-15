Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 200 Nigerians at Stansted Airport, London, UK, are currently stranded and protesting after they were forced to disembark from a Nigeria-bound Titan Airline aircraft.

One of the stranded passengers exclusively explained to Vanguard that the flight was billed to take off 7a.m., August 15, but was rescheduled for 10a.m., then 1p,m.

He explained further that “the minimum amount paid by a passenger was N411,000. The pilot told us that they (the Nigerian government) refused him a landing permit, which was granted before now.

“We were forced to pay COVID-19 test in Nigeria after undergoing one test here in the United Kingdom. All of us were forced to pay N50,400 to the hospital for tests, when we get to Nigeria.”

The passenger also said that the requirements for boarding the aircraft include: “Nigerian passport, COVID-19 test results, payment for another COVID-19 test in Nigeria.

“The police chased us out of the aircraft without making another arrangement for us,” one of the Nigerians at the London airport added.

At press time, efforts are in place to get the Nigerian government’s reaction on the development.

