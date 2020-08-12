Storm as Unilag VC fights back, says I’m still in charge

Kindly Share This Story:

In a predictable turn of event, the University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has described as “untrue and a figment of his imagination,” the news of his removal Wednesday afternoon.

The Governing Council of the university, led by its chairman, announced Professor Ogundipe’s removal at a council meeting in Abuja.

It was gathered that 12 members of the Council were present at the meeting and seven voted for the VC’s removal, four voted against and one voted that he be placed on suspension.

In a swift reaction, Professor Ogundipe in a statement made available to Vanguard explained that the “The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020, and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.”

The letter titled: Re: Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, reads:

This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice-Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice-Chancellor.

