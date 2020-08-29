Stop killings of IPOB members now, Australian-based supporter laments

Kindly Share This Story:

An Australian based member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Kalu Okechukwu Frank has expressed dissatisfaction over the killing of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra by security agencies.

The incident, which led to the death of some IPOB members, was said to have happened while they were in a prayer meeting in Emene area of Enugu State.

Condemning the killings, Frank said it was wrong for security operatives to open fire on unarmed civilians.

He said: “The continuous killings of innocent nonviolent Biafrans is totally unacceptable. This has strengthened my quest for the sovereign state of Biafra. The Federal government needs to call for a referendum because we Biafrans don’t want to be in Nigeria where we are marginalized and killed on a daily basis.IPOB is the last hope of every Biafra that will lead us to the promised land. No progressive country thrives on double standards and injustice. We reject completely the killing of Igbo people, no matter the pretext or guise under which it occurs.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to promptly set up a judicial panel of inquiry to determine the causes of the massacre in Enugu, and urge both the pro-Biafra agitators and security agencies to apply restraint, civility, professionalism and respect for human lives in all their activities. I commiserate with all the families that lost their loved ones in the latest bloodletting”.

Frank urged all South-East governors to urgently evolve a formidable regional security outfit capable of dealing with evolving security scenarios.

Vanguard

