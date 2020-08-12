Stop celebrating fake endorsement, Accord Party chairman tells Jegede

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

LEADERSHIP of the Accord Party in Ondo state has told the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede to desist from celebrating fake endorsement by expelled members of the party.

State chairman of Accord Party in the state Dr Ajibola Falaye who disowned the fake leaders said the Peoples Democratic Party in the state through its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei had gone to town to celebrate the alleged collapsed of the Accord Party structures in supports of their party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Peretei in a statement in Akure said that one Dr Ambode Abiodun had led other party members to declare their support for the governorship ambition of Jegede.

According to him, Dr Ambode was accompanied to the meeting with leaders of the state PDP by Comrade Dele Fasan, Mrs Adigun Oluwatoyin, Dr. Akinmuyise Matthew who claimed to be leaders of the party in the state.

Ambode had promised Jegede that himself and the Accord party was “ready to cooperate and fuse with the PDP at all levels to force the clueless APC government out of Ondo State.

Peretei further said that Ambode and others pledged to “deliver votes that will not be less than 100,000 for Eyitayo Jegede come October 10, 2020.

They were received by leaders of PDP who include members of the State Working Committee, Board of Trustee Members, Chief Segun Adegoke, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru and Chairman Elders Committee, Dr. Tayo Dairo.

But in a swift reaction at a Press briefing in Akure, the state chairman of the Accord Party, Dr Falaye disowned Ambode and others who visited Jegede and agreed to collapse the party structure in his support.

Falaye was flanked at the briefing by the party leaders including its governorship candidate, Rotimi Akindejoye and his deputy Akinyemi Bibiresanmi.

He said that the Accord Party in Ondo state did not at any time collapse any of its structures for the PDP’s candidate.

” The Accord Party has its own governorship candidate as well as deputy who were duly elected at the party’s primaries.

While describing the development as embarrassing, Falaye maintained that Ambode who spearheaded the team had been suspended from the party six years ago while his “cohorts” who accompanied him to the PDP secretariat are unknown to the party.

” The publication that some strongest members of Accord Party in the state went to the party secretariat of PDP saying that the structure of party has been collapsed into the campaign structure of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede was embarrassing to us.

“We were made to understand that the person that led the strange members of Accord Party to the PDP secretariat was one Dr. Ambode.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord Party has not adopted any candidate. I, Dr. Ajibola Falaye remain the state Chairman of Accord Party in Ondo State. Those that went to the PDP secretariat are alien to Accord Party, we don’t know them.

“In politics, there is free entrance and free exit. It is not a new thing if you are leaving a party for another one but in this case, the so-called Ambode and his cohorts are not members of our party. Ambode has been expelled from the party by the National Secretariat almost six years ago.”

Falaye who berated PDP for not verifying the true identity of the self-acclaimed Accord Party members stated that the action is threat to democracy.

“So, for the PDP to say that they are welcoming strongest set of people from Accord Party is very very serious because it doesn’t help democracy. A situation whereby people are coming to you and you don’t bother to confirm their authenticity is dangerous.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Accord party did primaries and we have Rotimi Akindejoye as the governorship candidate and he also has a deputy.

“Our investigation also revealed that a particular officer of the party in the person of Reverend Adebayo Adeniyi who is a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT has been mingling with PDP and its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede. All these people are just looking for cheap popularity and money, and they are not known to Accord Party,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: