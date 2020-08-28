Steve Trang moves to disrupt American real estate Market

Kindly Share This Story:

Trang’s success has not gone unnoticed in the world of real estate. Since publishing his first book on real estate in 2018, Trang has appeared on CEO Pulse and gained traction through multiple public speaking engagements.

His ability to engage with other entrepreneurs on a personal level demonstrates his unique commitment to helping others get ahead in the hard-knocks world of real estate.

This commitment to helping others may perplex some in the real estate business, but for Trang it’s part of his core mission. “My heart serves,” he explains. “People don’t understand why I try to help so many people. They think I’m crazy!”

While helping others might appear crazy to the average entrepreneur, Trang has built this mission into the core of his products and the Real Estate Disruptors Movement. Whether he is helping other agents sell homes on the OfferFast Homes app or expanding his online community, Trang has not failed at his mission to help others build their own businesses and disrupt American real estate in the process.

READ ALSO;

“I want my legacy to be that I helped create 100 millionaires,” says Trang when asked about his future plans. “I like to take new ideas, test them out on my business, and share what works for me with others.”

With multiple business ventures, a burgeoning podcast network, and growing influence in the real estate market, Trang is already well on his way to sharing his success with the next generation of real estate disruptors.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: