StarTimes thrills subscribers with action-packed Chinese movies

Affordable digital- TV provider, StarTimes has announced an action-packed month for Kung Fu and other Chinese movie fans with blockbuster movies featuring legends such as Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Jet Li and Donnie Yen.

The famous Chinese movies will air on ST Kung Fu and ST Sino Drama Channel from August 10 to September 10.

On ST Kung Fu Channel, blockbuster movies starring the world-famous Kung Fu stars will be aired daily at 9 pm. These movies will feature one Kung Fu star per week, starting with the best of Jack Chan’s movies.

Up Next is Bruce Lee movie week, where all Bruce Lee fans get to enjoy all week long action from August 18 to 24. Jet Lee & Donnie Yen fans are not left out; Jet Li’s hit movies will be shown between August 25 and 31; while Donnie Yen’s movies air from September 1 to 7.

Also airing during the Chinese movie month are top-rated Box-Office movies to the delight of Asian movie fans on ST Sino Drama Channel at 8:30 pm daily. Each week is dedicated to different movie plots ranging from ancient chef oeuvre to inspirational women, monsters and gods, and romantic love.

According to Ali Auta, National Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes, “StarTimes brings classic Kung Fu movies to take movie fans down memory lane of the best actions. Many of us while growing up craved for Kung Fu movies and we thought it wise to bring our subscribers the legends of Kung Fu movies. Viewers will not only enjoy the exciting blockbuster actions; they also stand a chance to win prizes on our social media platforms.”

Vanguard

