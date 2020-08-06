Standard Chartered launches Premium Banking for clients in Nigeria; set to empower the Emerging Affluent

Kindly Share This Story:

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched its Premium Banking segment in Nigeria today. The segment is designed to cater to the financial needs of the Emerging Affluent providing a wide variety of services and solutions such as end to end digital on boarding, online investment options and seamless bills payment to clients.

It caters to clients between the ages of 25 and 45 years old who are typically graduates, start-up entrepreneurs, SMEs, new working professionals etc and are individuals who are technologically/digitally inclined requiring minimal personal contact.

Speaking on the offering, David Idoru, Head of Retail Banking said, it gives me great joy to announce the launch of our Premium Banking segment to our clients today. At Standard Chartered Bank, our Clients remain at the centre of everything that we do, which clearly shows in how we develop business segments, products for investments, the markets where we operate in, the entire process of how we deliver value to our clients through engagement platforms such as the SC Mobile app.

As a Bank, we believe in building long term relationships with our clients and having the Premium Banking segment enables us to do so more strategically with our clients within this age bracket. This is one of the many ways we continue to demonstrate and reiterate to our clients that we are Here for good.’’

The Premium Segment addresses specific needs for its client’s such as buying a first home, starting a family, children education funds, travel and lifestyle improvement etc with access to dedicated premium executives for banking related queries and Investment advisors for Investment related queries.

David added, ‘’As a Bank today, we are clearly also focused on driving Digital banking across all segments from a convenience perspective which makes delivering value to our clients easier, faster, secured and a lot more efficient.

This basically means that our clients including our Premium Banking clients can start and end their journey of subscribing to any of our investment products strictly on their mobile devices and this has changed how we deliver value and investment products to our clients.

Standard Chartered Bank announced the launch of its Digital Bank in Nigeria in December 2019 with the SC Mobile 2.0 app.

The Digital Bank offers savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits (with the option of joint accounts) along with Lending and Wealth Management solutions. For both existing and new to bank clients, various benefits to be enjoyed on the app include Zero charge on all interbank transfers; Zero charge on SMS Notification, Zero charge on ATM withdrawals, Performing funds transfer without adding beneficiaries and Generating a soft token for all transactions, Free bank card delivery nationwide and account management and service request.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: