Spiritual Problem Fraud: I duped couple N3.5m not N5m ― Beninoise claims

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 37-year-old Beninoise, Gbese Peter, for defrauding a couple, Mr & Mrs Bamigboye Alao, of N5 million.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the suspect duped his victims under the pretence of helping them to overcome their spiritual problem and shielding their children from untimely death.

Oyeyemi added that “the suspect was arrested following the complaint lodged at Sabo police station by Mrs Bamigboye who reported that she and her husband met the suspect about five years ago when he started discussing with them about a serious spiritual calamity (problem) awaiting them and their children if an urgent spiritual step is not taken”.

The statement read, “Out of fear of the unknown, they agreed to embark on the said spiritual journey and he took them to the Republic of Benin where he gave them a wooden coffin which he instructed them not to open until he asked them to do so”.

“She stated further that the suspect started collecting money from them until they coughed out the total sum of N5 million. When they realised that they have been swindled, the shock led to the death of her husband”.

Upon the report, the DPO Sabo division, SP Nicholas Tamunoinom, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and with the help of members of the public, they succeeded in arresting him on the 25th of July 2020.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed collecting money under false pretence from the couple but he claimed that he only duped them of N3.5 million and not N5 million as claimed by the woman and that he has used the money to build a house for himself”.

Oyeyemi saif items recovered from the suspect include a wooden coffin, containing white cloth and other substance, horn wrapped with white cloth and beads.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and diligent prosecution.

