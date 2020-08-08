Breaking News
Speed up lowcost-garima Road, Niger Infrastructure Committee tells contractor

Niger state

Governor Abu Sani Bello’s determination to address the challenge of road infrastructure in the state has received applause from all parts of the state, and the government is working very hard to ensure that the ongoing projects are of the highest possible standard.

Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara who chairs the Infrastructure Committee this evening in his usual unscheduled visit to project sites, was at Tunga Lowcost-Garima Road in Minna to inspect the ongoing asphalt laying of the last part of the road.

He was also at Tungan Goro-Tagwai Dam road to inspect the ongoing reconstruction of the road.

Alh. Balarabe expressed satisfaction with both works, especially the Garima road, and urged the contractor handling Tagwai Dam Road to speed up the work so commuters can move in comfort.

