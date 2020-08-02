Spas, night clubs, cinemas, bars remain shut in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed that spas, bars, lounges, night clubs, cinemas, games arcades remain shut, even as hugs, handshakes and high-fives are prohibited in churches.

The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, made the announcement in his 17th update on the coronavirus situation report on the state, at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu also directed that Mosques and Churches reopen for normal services from next week, August 7, after months of lockdown.

On June 4, Lagos State asked mosques to reopen from June 19 and churches from June 21. This was after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 approved the reopening of worship centres.

However, at a briefing on June 16, the governor cancelled the plan due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

In Saturday’s broadcast, Sanwo-Olu said: “Social clubs and recreational centres will also now be allowed to open from August 14, on the condition that they have applied for and obtained a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“Note that these Safety Clearance Certificates are at this time being issued only to social clubs with Registered Trustees.

“Clubs and centres that reopen without complying with these mandatory requirements will be shut down and dealt with according to the law.

“The closure of all spas, bars, lounges, night clubs, cinemas, games arcades remains in place. The possible reopening of these places will be further reviewed before the end of the month.”

He said the state government would be ramping up monitoring and enforcement work, to ensure that all guidelines and directives are complied with to the letter.

Regarding the schools, Sanwo-Olu directed that secondary schools should reopen, as earlier communicated by the Ministry of Education, from August 3, for exit classes only; that is, SS3 and TEC3 students only.

Furthermore, “handshakes, hugs and “high fives” are not permitted at services or gatherings, and should be emphasised by displaying appropriate signs prominently.

“The use of stationary collection boxes and electronic methods for collection of offerings must be encouraged.”

