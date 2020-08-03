Breaking News
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos goes into exile under corruption shadow

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, who is under investigation for corruption, has announced he plans to go into exile, the royal palace said Monday.

“Guided by the conviction to best serve the people of Spain, its institutions, and you as king, I inform you of my decision at this time to go into exile outside Spain,” he said in a letter to his son King Felipe VI.

Spanish authorities are currently investigating whether he received a secret commission for helping to win a £5.5 billion Saudi rail deal after a former mistress made the allegations privately.

