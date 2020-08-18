Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Soyombo to meet UNILAG workers, hold solidarity rally

On 9:49 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

UNILAG: Soyombo, Ogundipe fail to resume on Monday

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Omololu Soyombo, will on Wednesday meet with workers of the institution, just as some of the workers are planning to hold a solidarity rally for him.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting is scheduled for the foyer of the Senate Building, where Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe met with the workers last Thursday.

Also read: UNILAG: ASUU accuses Babalakin of discrediting public universities

The rally is being spearheaded by the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, which earlier on Tuesday pulled out of the resolution and line of action all staff unions in the university agreed to on Thursday that they were in support of Ogundipe and still see him as their Vice-Chancellor.

Recall that the workers on Thursday welcomed Ogundipe back to campus and also rallied with him from the Senate Building down to the main gate of the university.

The Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council removed Ogundipe as the VC on Wednesday at its meeting in Abuja.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!