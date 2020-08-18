Soyombo to meet UNILAG workers, hold solidarity rally

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Omololu Soyombo, will on Wednesday meet with workers of the institution, just as some of the workers are planning to hold a solidarity rally for him.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting is scheduled for the foyer of the Senate Building, where Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe met with the workers last Thursday.

The rally is being spearheaded by the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, which earlier on Tuesday pulled out of the resolution and line of action all staff unions in the university agreed to on Thursday that they were in support of Ogundipe and still see him as their Vice-Chancellor.

Recall that the workers on Thursday welcomed Ogundipe back to campus and also rallied with him from the Senate Building down to the main gate of the university.

The Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council removed Ogundipe as the VC on Wednesday at its meeting in Abuja.

