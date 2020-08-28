Breaking News
Southgate snubs Arsenal youngster Saka for England role

Saka needs to adapt to different positions, says Arteta

England manager, Gareth Southgate has overlooked Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in his squad for European Nations League, opening a window for the youngster to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was reported to have made contact with the player and his parents. But for now Saka is only interested in concentrating on his club career, while he considers his options.

Southgate had indicated that he would include Saka in his squad having watched him on several occasions, most notably in the FA Cup semi-final that saw Arsenal beating Manchester City to reach the final and eventually win the competition.

Saka has been one of the most impressive youngsters in England this year after bursting onto the scene with the Gunners. He made 26 league appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring once and providing 5 assists for the Gunners.

Southgate, however, picked other youngsters like Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Eric Dier, James Ward Prowse and Harry Winks.

