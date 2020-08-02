Southern Kaduna:Your assertion too premature, Col. Nyiam tells OPSH commander

” Isn’t it too premature for the commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuma Okonkwo to in a few days’ preliminary appreciation of the crisis,come to the conclusion that the Southern Kaduna crisis is not ethnic cleansing?” He asked in the statement.

Nyiam,in a statement he forwarded to Vanguard,Sunday, said the OPSH Commander’s assertion was “too premature.”

ABUJA-A security analyst and retired Nigerian Army officer,Col. Anthony Nyiam,has faulted the statement credited to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH,Major General Chukwuma Okonkwo, to the effect that the renewed killings in Southern Kaduna was a reprisal attacks.

“What historical antecedents guided the General?” The retired Nigerian Army officer further asked.

According to him,”The kind of premature conclusion he ( Major General Chukwuma) made in the government state house whose main occupant is perceived to be siding with his kins folks portrays the commander as not being neutral or a willing tool of some land grabbers.”

Recall that while addressing a press conference after the high level security meeting which held at the Council Chambers of Government House, Kaduna, on Tuesday, last week,General Okonkwo had described the killings in Southern Kaduna as the activities of criminal elements on both sides and not ethnic cleansing as it is being claimed.