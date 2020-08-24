Southern Kaduna Killings: Violence has no utility value — Catholic Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province advised youths in the affected areas of Southern Kaduna and its environs to sheathe their sword and embrace peace, saying violence had no utility value.

Speaking on behalf of the Bishops, Chairman of the Ecclesiastical Province, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, said: “Like other Nigerians across the country, we have watched with deep sorrow and pain, the mindless slaughtering of hundreds of our innocent citizens in your different communities across our province and beyond.

To the youths, they said: “Our dear young people of Southern Kaduna, the future is in your hands and to a great extent, it is yours to build. You have the talent, time, and opportunity to change our society.

“The nation we have today is a caricature of what you had hoped for and dreamt of However, you have the enthusiasm and energy of your youth.

“Make sure you use it well. We appeal to you to look beyond local differences of religion, ethnicity, or even your local communities. The future holds more for you than this.

“The world of the future is a world in which you will be citizens of a global community without boundaries.

“There are no short cuts to greatness. You must seek education as it is the only viable tool for progress. Prepare yourselves to learn because your future depends on the lessons you learn today.

“As Africans, our elders hold a central place, our communities have cherished values which you must imbibe. Learn to respect them.

“We appeal to you to shun violence and, united as young people from Southern Kaduna across religion and community, embrace your differences and start building a future of your dreams.

“The place to start is here. The time to start is now. Violence has no utility value. It is in your interest that these killings end. Reject any form of violence and enlist in the peace brigade today.”

Vanguard

