Southampton captain Ward-Prowse signs new long-term contract

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old joined the club as an eight-year-old and has spent the past eight seasons as part of their first team.

He played every minute of the Saints’ Premier League campaign in 2019-20 and took over the captaincy from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the closing stages of the campaign.

Southampton confirmed on their official website on Monday that twice-capped England international Ward-Prowse has now agreed to stay on until 2025.

“I think it’s the most excited that I’ve been as a Southampton player for a few years now, not just because of the captaincy and how things are going, but from a team perspective and for the club,” he said.

“We’re part of a team that’s developing all the time, in all different areas, and for a player that’s really exciting. I think we came away from last season a little bit gutted that it ended because we were in a really good run of form and momentum.

“But I think everybody would be equally excited to get back to it and to carry on from where we left off last season, and to be with a manager who’s had a really good impact on the club.”

