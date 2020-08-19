Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has been described as an initiative by Northerners from all faith and all ethnic groups, playing a major role in rescuing the region from the margins of irrelevance and decay in the context of the Nigerian nation.

Lawal Adamu Usman, (Mr LA) ,Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, senatorial candidate in the 2019 round of elections, said the CNG has already made a mark as a strong voice especially with its efforts in restoring communal harmony across the North.

He recalled the CNG’s ongoing peace initiative in Southern Kaduna, parts of which formed his constituency, saying the news that CNG had on numerous occasions engaged the leadership of Southern Kaduna communities in discussions, was a reassurance that the best traditions of Northern brotherhood could be revived.

“The Groups scientific intervention in Southern Kaduna, is without doubt, a commendable step, because besides the CNG, most pressure groups in the North today have lost the energy and some of the courage to take up those issues that should ordinarily form the major focus of our leaders and our communities,” he said.

He said it was irritating to note that today, northerners bore the brunt of bad governance more than other Nigerians, having to live under leaders who were inept, insensitive and corrupt.

“When the economy deteriorates, we feel the pain more sharply than other Nigerians. With security, we can feed ourselves and feed the rest of Nigeria. But when threats to lives limit productive capacities, herds are stolen or limited by hostile and damaging political interests, and cost of inputs become prohibitive, the economy of the North suffers.”

“We are disappointed that our Governors have failed to be in the frontline of the search for credible policies with the excellent blueprints and suggestions on improving the Northern economy made available by responsible northern groups, intellectuals and various forms of professionals,” he said.

” I believe every sincere northerner and Nigerian patriot must identify with the CNG’s passion about sharing our values, visions and strategies for dealing with issues that affect Northern interests on security, on our economy, and on the manner we as Northerners relate with fellow Nigerians.”

“As a keen observer of the many CNG’s engagements that have proved productive with regards to some failed government approaches to our problems, I must say that the Group has lived up to the expectations of the fallen founders of the North, the present northern elders and every responsible northerner,” Adamu said.

He said the Group’s peace initiatives in the North represented a major step to involve every significant component of Northern society, and bring them into the mainstream of activities.

Vanguard

