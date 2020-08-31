Breaking News
Songwriter, Bernard, twin brother pledge greater works

In Entertainment
Fast-rising songwriter, producer and sound engineer, Eze Bernard Anyanwu, popularly known as Ezeego has promised to dish out greater works. The artist and his twin brother announced this in Warri as part of the activities marking their 2020 birthday celebration on August 31, 2020.

Already, the artistes are already taking the music industry by storm with their productions expected to be released soon.

The CEO of EVM Records has already signed Afropop artistes, XSTABLISHED and NAZZY.

The twins wish to use the occasion of their birthday to thank their teeming fans and promise to churn out more interesting productions for their delight.

Vanguard

