Social media expert, Babatunde Oyebode bags endorsement deal

Brand strategist, project manager and social media marketing expert, Babatunde Oyebode, the Chief Executive Officer of Huzzle Incbiz Nigeria Limited, a PR and marketing company based in Nigeria and United Arabs Emirate has bagged an endorsement deal with Zona Fashion International.

The endorsement deal which is for six months entails the social media guru being a brand influencer of the Zona brand.

Zona Fashion International stores deal in luxurious, premium fashion items, from Dubai , Turkey , grade A from China and they have items for every class of people.

“Like I got a Versace shirt from them worth AED 3500 and I saw the same shirt, a lesser grade at their show room when I visited for N35k, is just for customers to shop according to their budgets. The second phase of the deal will have me and Zona Fashion International partner in making luxuries shoes that cut through trends and appealing either for official or casual purposes, and I am so excited about this particular deal because it will have my trademark name on it,” says Oyebode who is obviously happy about the partnership.

Talking about the endorsement and the COVID-19 ravaged 2020, he said, “2020 has been a crazy year for me, and this coming now is a blessing, when I thought all hope was lost, here I am bouncing back almost at the end of the year, because the pandemic messed so many things up, no one was getting work, or getting money, and this deal is a blessing , and I give God the glory, and I thank my family for the moral support. It’s not been easy.”

