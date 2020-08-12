SME100 Africa unveils ‘21 Questions on Entrepreneurship’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

SME100Africa has unveiled “21 Questions on entrepreneurship” a book that provide solutions to the questions posed by entrepreneurs.

SME100Africa is a social enterprise, with the aim of ensuring African entrepreneurs succeed regardless of their socio-economic background, it has grown to provide over one hundred thousand African Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, with access to finance, markets, capacity development, mentorship, networks, skills, resources and most importantly information.

In a statement, the Founder/Executive Director, SME100Africa, Mr. Charles Odii, said that the book provides real answers to questions posed by entrepreneurs that he encountered through his SME100Africa journey.

Odii said: “This book is written from my extensive experience gained over a decade of starting and running a business in Africa, international travel and engagement with thousands of entrepreneurs (who have sat with me and sent me emails to ask critical questions from “how to structure businesses, to how to develop marketing strategies that support their products in niche markets and more.”

“The book also contains questions from my online series “Ask Charles”. The questions are extensive and aim to provide information on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

“The 21 questions are answered with details that help clarify concerns on issues like funding, taking risks, start-up resources as well as providing the reader with templates on essentials, like business plan, entrepreneurship check list, choosing the right location and coping as an entrepreneur.

“One of the most rewarding career paths is entrepreneurship: following your passion, being your own boss, getting to be a leader, disrupting markets, and making tons of money. It’s true, that’s what most literature about entrepreneurship tells you: entrepreneurship is awesome.

“What they don’t always mention though, is that nine out of 10 start-ups fail. The leading cause of failure: incompetence and lack of knowledge and experience. Most entrepreneurs spend half their career learning from their mistakes,” he said.

Also, one thing to take away from the book is its ability to change the mindset of an entrepreneur.

According to the statement “the book goes way beyond teaching you the practical steps but it makes you aware of the opportunity you can leverage on for your business to succeed even through some failures.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: