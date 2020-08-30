Sirika hits on concession of Enugu Airport

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okolie, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

THE rehabilitated Akanu Ibiam International Airport was, on Sunday, reopened for use, with the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, hinting that the airport would be among the Airports that may be put up for concessions.

Sirika also announced that with the official commissioning of the Enugu Airport, local flight operations have immediately commenced there, while International flights will resume at the airport from September 5.

He further said that attention would henceforth be focused on completion of the international terminal of the Eastern gateway, just like works would be speeded up on other rehabilitations at the airport.

Sirika who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the ceremony stated that he has no regret commencing flight operations in other International airports other than Abuja and Lagos as some interests wanted, saying “we want to server you were you are.”

Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi said that shutting down the airport for rehabilitation was a hard decision, which has now paid off.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo conveyed the application of the Igbo to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval and implementation of the rehabilitation works.

CEO of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu noted that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was one of FAAN’s revenue base and had to renovate the airport to repose confidence to stakeholders of the airport.

Among dignitaries at the reopening ceremony included; President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Former Minister of culture, Chief Frank Ogbuewu; Chief Executive Officer of United Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman Enugu state council of traditional rulers, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; Enugu state commissioner for environment, Hon Chjioke Edeoga.

Others are Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Chuka Utazi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Geoffrey Onyeama, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu, Senator Victor Umeh, Prince Arthur Eze, Senator Uche Ekwunuife, among others.

