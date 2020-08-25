Shun political violence, Pikolo urges Edo youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of DreamALIVE talent hunt, Daniel Ehigie Eromosele, A.K.A Pikolo has urged Edo youths to shun political thuggery during the state’s governorship election come September 19.

Pikolo made this call on Tuesday while celebrating his birthday. He said the election of a candidate to power, is not worth the blood of any Edo youth.

“I want to use this day as an opportunity to urge the youth of Edo State to please shun all forms of violence, because the election of this candidate to power, is not worth the blood of our invaluable youth.

“The election will come and go, on the 19th day of September, but your life is too precious to lose in protest for your preferred candidate. Please do not allow anyone cajoles you into carrying firearms against your own brother because of his political ambition.

“Kindly go to your voting centres and cast your vote for your preferred candidate, and then go home as you await the final result, with your family, so that way, peace will reign.

“I want to re-enact one more time as I join my voice to the many voices of the good sons and daughters of Edo who have been preaching against any form of violence.

“I also hereby reassure you that Edo State will be great again, we would recover our past glory and have a better future tomorrow, only if only you make the right decisions today.

“Do not allow any desperate politician to make you a victim of election violence. A good leader that has an exemplary lifestyle outside in the public and even behind closed doors”.

Speaking further, Pikolo who is also the ambassador of Street To Sreet campaign, a vintage political platform, thanked former Edo State governor and immediate past national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole for his immense support and fatherly role in his life.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the ones who have given birth to me and raised me, to my dear biological parents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Eromosele Ugbi. Again I would love to appreciate these special personalities in my life who have played a vital role in my success story.

“I want to thank my father, Adams Oshiomole, for your immense support towards me and for believing in me, even when I could not see it, For employing me to work in his administration when he was Governor of the state, even without checking or asking for my educational background.

“And above all, for sending me across the world many times to represent Nigeria when he was national chairman. My sincere appreciation to the one man I love and respect a lot, an angel in human form. I’m talking about the one and only, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. A man of utmost strength and integrity, a man who is the explicit definition of a father, mentor, and above all humility personified.

He continued: “I would like to say a very big thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Felix Edosomwan JP, for giving me a platform in the early days of my career and lastly to my pastor, teacher, and his lovely wife Pastor Craig Omorotiowan, through his undiluted words of God has always set me on the right path. To my friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry for the show of love and support I enjoyed”.

