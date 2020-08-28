Showmax launches ‘Showmax Pro’ for sports lovers

Kindly Share This Story:

Showmax has launched a new sport live-streaming service that costs as little as 3200 NGN per month.

With the launch of Showmax Pro sports fans in Nigeria are spoilt for choice with live sport events beamed straight to the device of their choice, including mobile phones.

With the English Premier League right around the corner, subscribers can livestream all the action at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app.

Showmax Pro bundles embody all the good stuff to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In Nigeria, this includes all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, motorsports, tennis, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

A Showmax Pro subscription ranges from 3200 Naira per month for the mobile-only version (stream sport, music and news on one mobile device at a time), to 6300 Naira per month for the full version (it can connect up to 5 devices, with two streams at once).

