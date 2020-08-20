Breaking News
Shippers Council seal up TICT

Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC have sealed up Tan-can Island Container Terminal, TICT after over three warnings for imposition of arbitrary charges on shippers and transfer of containers without the consent of consignees.

Officials of Shippers Council who went there Wednesday to seal the terminal were applauded by clearing agents who were shouting that they have suffered untold hardship in the hands of the terminal operator.

Some of the agents said the arbitrariness of the action of the terminal operator has cost them resources and time.

