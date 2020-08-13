Sheye Banks to host scream all Youth awards 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

West Africa’s biggest all youth awards is back for the 7th consecutive edition and from all indications, this year’s edition will change the system of events in the country.

Youth favorite on air personality, Sheye Banks, of Soundcity radio has been unveiled as the host of this year’s event, which will take a virtual live format across media platforms.

Sheye Banks, who has two Scream Awards plaques on his shelf will be returning to host the awards, after he debuted as host of the prestigious event in 2017, which was the fourth edition and held at Bespoke event centre.

READ ALSO:

In the words of the founder, Jimi Coker ‘Sheye Banks is the definition of energy, skill and youthful power, his personality resonates with our target audience and he has proved himself to be the ‘Vybe King’ as he is called. He did an amazing job in the first year and we can’t wait to have him take it to the next level on Sunday.

On what to expect from the event, King Cokes as the founder is fondly called said ‘a new feel, something different from what is usually expected’, ‘it’s the first virtual awards event in the country & we’re hoping to make a major statement.

The event holds on Sunday, 16th of August as nominees, fans, voters & well wishers are expected to join Scream Awards live on Instagram, twitter & youtube.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: