Sex can’t buy you a Gucci handbag only money will ― Chilly B

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a routine status post on WhatsApp by Potpourri to look for some trouble. The post was simple and direct: “ Which is more important to a woman: Money or Sex?. Within an hour of the post, there were loads of responses, mostly from women and one could have a good guess what the popular answer was – it was money all the way.

Most answered directly without caring to explain further but not Amadi Chinyere Moses, a Nigerian actress and rapper known as Chilly B. She wouldn’t take it lightly and paint a picture of why she would opt for money over sex.

“ Have you ever had sex in a five-star hotel compared to a normal ten thousand naira a night hotel?” she queried.

“My dear the difference is so big you can’t comprehend. I will choose money because with the money I can be comfortable but any sex toy can give me any kind of pleasure I want. Now, imagine being broke and missing good 5-star trips, travelling around the world to sweet, exotic places because of sex.

Imagine not having Gucci or LV bags. Imagine not having a car in this lousy Lagos full of competition because you want good sex. Please let the sex park very far, I will choose wealth and if I hurt anybody I’m sorry,” she said.

Aside from acting, dancing and music, Chilly B also runs an NGO for street kids and widows called The Chilly B Foundation for Widows and Street Kids Empowerment. As an actress, she has featured in movies like Estate Runs, Final Runs, Itooro the Housegirl, Itoro the Wise Girl, Kidnapped (produced by her), Cross Instincts( produced by her), The Hunted Girl among others.

Vanguard

