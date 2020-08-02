Senate President congratulates new NBA President, Olumide Akpata

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulates Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Lawan also congratulates the other newly elected members of the executive and the entire members of the Association over the smooth conduct of their elections.

The Senate President notes that Akpata and his team had convinced their learned colleagues that they possess the experience, integrity and capacity to lead their revered Association and must now strive to live up to the high expectations.

He describes the NBA as a pillar of democracy given the pivotal role of the legal profession in ensuring order and justice in the polity.

Lawan says the National Assembly and particularly the Senate looks forward to working with the NBA under its new leadership in strengthening the rule of law and administration of justice in Nigeria.

“The need for cooperation between the National Assembly and the NBA is even more cogent now in the light of the impending process of a constitutional amendment on which the designated parliamentary Committee is poised to go full blast as soon as Parliament resumes from the current recess.

“We at the National Assembly will count on the inputs of members of the public and in particular the respected members of the bar in the efforts to finetune our constitution,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, while wishing Akpata and his team a successful tenure, enjoins the new NBA leaders to continue to promote the tenets of their noble profession for the good of our country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: