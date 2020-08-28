Senate President congratulates AfDB President on re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank(AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election for a second term in office.

Lawan, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said Adesina’s victory unequivocally affirmed the confidence, trust of the shareholders, management, and staff of the bank due to his leadership.

He said the renewal of his mandate was an attestation to Adesina’s excellent performance as president, evident in the bank’s numerous developmental initiatives on the African continent.

“I am elated to convey the joy and pride of the entire National Assembly over the electoral acclamation for integrity, grace, substance, and hard work.

“Your re-election should be an impetus for taking the continental financial institution to a greater height realising that the reward for hard work is more work,” Lawan said.

Lawan urged Adesina to consider the storm that preceded his re-election as the fire test for gold and, having come out of the test glittering, to remain focused and resolute on his mission.

Vanguard

