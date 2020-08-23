Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu visits Stanel Boss, Uzochukwu

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu visited Nigerian philanthropist and Chairman of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu in his Abuja residence on Friday.

Receiving the former governor of Abia State and his entourage, the Stanel boss expressed appreciation for the honour accorded him by the august visit.

In his word, “Senator, I am quite elated and humbled by this august visit, despite your busy schedules. I appreciate!”

Responding, Senator Kalu cheerfully told Uzochukwu that he (Kalu) is, in deed, proud of his (Stanley) laudable contributions towards the development of Nigerian economy and urged him to keep it up.

Recall that in responding to COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu recently donated palliative of one million loaves of Stanel bread to vulnerable Nigerians and also embarked on massive outreaches to Correctional centres (prisons), orphanage homes, widows, the blinds training centre as well as hospital visitations to put smiles on the faces of the people across the country. The development shocked the recipients in their respective centres as they overwhelmingly prayed for the donor.

Among Senator Kalu’s entourage included the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency FERMA, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Hon Mustapha Habib, others.

