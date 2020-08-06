Breaking News
Translate

Security is everybody’s business – LG Boss

On 8:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Security
Valentine Buraimoh

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh has maintained that security of lives and properties is everybody’s business.

Speaking during his three years anniversary in Lagos, the chairman who lauded leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Lagos for giving him the opportunity to serve Said: “Security is everybody’s business and any serious government that wants to get the support of its citizens must take security seriously. Amuwo used to be unsafe before we came on board, we had to incorporate with other security agents like the DSS to address the insecurity challenges we met on ground. Today Amuwo is the safest local government in Nigeria. Now residents sleep with their two eyes closed”.

READ ALSO:Intercessory Prayers: Group devotes Day 19 to security, wisdom for Buhari

The LG boss while commending the party leaders, recounted how the Lagos State governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat rushed to the aid of victims after the Abulado blast that claimed lives and many others wounded: “ I deeply governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat for rushing into the aid of victims of Abule-Ado blast. They even went as far as allocating funds for victims. They are so pragmatic in governance. Likewise, this is the legacy I want to be remembered for. Peaceful coexistence and free health care in Amuwo-Odofin”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!