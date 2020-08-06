Security is everybody’s business – LG Boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh has maintained that security of lives and properties is everybody’s business.

Speaking during his three years anniversary in Lagos, the chairman who lauded leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Lagos for giving him the opportunity to serve Said: “Security is everybody’s business and any serious government that wants to get the support of its citizens must take security seriously. Amuwo used to be unsafe before we came on board, we had to incorporate with other security agents like the DSS to address the insecurity challenges we met on ground. Today Amuwo is the safest local government in Nigeria. Now residents sleep with their two eyes closed”.

The LG boss while commending the party leaders, recounted how the Lagos State governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat rushed to the aid of victims after the Abulado blast that claimed lives and many others wounded: “ I deeply governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat for rushing into the aid of victims of Abule-Ado blast. They even went as far as allocating funds for victims. They are so pragmatic in governance. Likewise, this is the legacy I want to be remembered for. Peaceful coexistence and free health care in Amuwo-Odofin”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: