SDGs: FG, Ogun partner on Ijebu-Ode health centre

The Federal Government, under the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) programme, has constructed a Community Health Centre at Itaogbin community in Ijebu-Ode in conjunction with the state government.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility on Saturday, Mr Olugbenga Olugbile, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Council, commended both governments for the initiative.

Olugbile noted that the health centre would enable the people of the area to have easy access to qualitative health care system.

While promising to fast-track the provision of equipment at the centre, Olugbile called for the replication of such projects in other parts of the local government.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Head of Local Government Administration of the council, Dr Adeolu Olufowobi, noted that the leadership of the local government would promote proper maintenance culture for the sustainance of the project.

