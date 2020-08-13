Scrap BBNaija now – Ooni of Ife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Wednesday gave support to those calling for the scrapping of Big Brother Nigeria reality show, also called BBNaija. The powerful traditional ruler said the show misrepresents “the goodness and integrity of the Nigerian youths, while advising decision makers to start a new show that will be beneficial to Nigerians.

The Ooni, who spoke in Ile-Ife at an interaction with scores of youths who visited him as part of the celebration of International Youth Day, described the youths as the country’s untapped immeasurable wealth and resources and urged them to take leadership roles. Without mincing words, the Ooni knocked the youths for misplacing their priorities. He appealed to them to redeem themselves as a matter of urgent public importance.

“Nigerian youths are fond of accusing and abusing our leaders. Stop abusing them. Contribute your own quota. Let’s wear our thinking caps and begin to act like the real future leaders that we are. In the last general election, the total number of votes cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show. This is a practical reality of who Nigerian youths are and where our priorities lie as Nigerians.” Oba Ogunwusi lamented.

“The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Nigerian Youths! Nigerian Youths!! Nigerian Youths!!!” The royal father concluded.

The monarch suggested a new reality show, which will project the country’s values and tradition. He urged leaders of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to work out plans on the show, which will be called, “The Big Nigeria Reality show”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: