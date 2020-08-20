Science and Tech Varsity Bill is beginning of our industrial revolution – Kogi Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Government has commended the State House of Assembly for the “timely passage of the Bill for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara”, saying “the action of the State Assembly is historic and a key forerunner to industrial revolution in the state”.

The Government stated this in a commendation statement released by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, Wednesday, saying all efforts will “henceforth be geared towards signing the Bill into Law as well as ensure quality delivery of the project”.

“Today, the patriotic members of the State Assembly have proven once again, that they are the true representatives of the interest of the Kogi people. With the passage of this bill, the ball is now with the Executive arm of Government to ensure speedy and quality delivery of a STEM-centric institution that will raise 21st-century human capital that will power innovation and be the pride of all Kogi people.

“Our location and abundant mineral resources, as well as the fast-moving resuscitation plans for the Ajaokuta Steel Industry demand a University specially purposed to feed the resulting surge of industries in our dear state.

“The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has huge dreams for the state and this is one of the milestones on the road to their actualisation.”

Allaying fears that the new institution may take focus and funding away from existing ones, Mr. Fanwo gave assurances that if anything, better days are ahead for all state-owned institutions in the confluence state.

“The administration is committed to ensuring that our educational system, and in particular, our tertiary institutions are positioned to provide customised and sustainable solutions for present and future generations. We will continue to invest in the development of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba and our other academic institutions”.

The commissioner said the Government which has education as number one priority area in her New Direction Blueprint since 2016, is determined to leave it on the front-burners in order to promote a knowledge-based economy.

“We are an extraordinary people with extraordinary mineral and human resources. We will assume the lead in industrialization through Science and Technology.”

He pledged that if any Nigerian state will survive the covid trauma and thrive in the post-covid world, it would be Kogi State.

“The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to deliver unbelievable results in the midst of encompassing gloom and doom impeding the political and economic progress of nations of the world.

“If Nigeria must survive and prosper without oil, the answer lies in Kogi and Governor Yahaya Bello is only being proactive”, he concluded.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: