School Resumption: We are ready, FGC Port Harcourt

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa

PORT HARCOURT – AMIDST restraint by the Rivers State Government insisting on decontamination of schools before resumption, the Federal Government College Port Harcourt has declared readiness to resume academic activities for Senior and Junior Secondary students in compliance with the federal directive.

Principal of the school, Mrs Ukpe Akpan, making the declaration Tuesday ahead of August 5 resumption said, “Most things we are asked to do, we have tried our best to put them in place. We have sensitized our students.

“We have a Covid 19 team, we have perfected social distancing in our classes, put up places for washing hands almost everywhere We have already restructured our timetable. I think we are ready.”

Mrs Akintunde Victoria, Vice Principal, said “SS3 Class has been split into two in order to maintain two metres social distancing. A classroom that takes up to 40 students has been modified to take only twenty”

“Some of our Covid-19 Taskforce team here are positioned at the gate checking the temperature of those coming in and ensuring proper wearing their nose masks. Others monitor students in hostel and classrooms.

“We also have pre-recorded CD that would be played for public awareness to sensitize students on the Importance of wearing their facemask and the need to maintain social distancing. Teachers are ready, students are ready.”

On students preparedness for coming exams, she said, “During the lockdown, our Principal made sure the students were taught trough YouTube and Telegram with efforts of P.T.A. So already we have covered most of our syllabus and the students have responded well.”

