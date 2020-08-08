Sarri was like an uncomfortable guest at Juventus ― Tacchinardi

Kindly Share This Story:

Maurizio Sarri was like an uncomfortable guest at Juventus and his sacking was not a surprise, Alessio Tacchinardi says.

Sarri was dismissed on Saturday following Juve’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Lyon less than 24 hours earlier.

The 61-year-old secured Juve’s ninth Serie A title in a row in his only season in charge but lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli, while problems instilling his style into the squad had prompted concerns about his long-term suitability to the role.

In that regard, Tacchinardi does not believe it was simply Friday’s 2-1 win over Lyon – which saw the Ligue 1 side progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals – that forced Juve to make a change.

Tacchinardi also feels Juve’s squad planning left Sarri short-handed, with 21-year-old striker Marco Olivieri having been thrown on in the closing minutes for his Champions League debut as they desperately sought a third goal.

“I hadn’t received any signals from Turin, but I don’t think this defeat was necessary for Sarri to be sacked,” the former midfielder, who won six Serie A titles and the 1996 Champions League with the Bianconeri, told TMW Radio.

“He always seemed like a guest who did not feel at ease. At Napoli, he was a leader.

“There were many players in a precarious condition yesterday. Juve won officially but the only won who actually won was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“With all due respect to Olivieri, to think Juve let someone like [Mario] Mandzukic go makes you think.”

Real Madrid head coach and former Juve midfielder Zinedine Zidane is considered one of the favourites to replace Sarri, along with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi and former Tottenham man Mauricio Pochettino.

There is also speculation Italy coach Roberto Mancini could be offered the position.

“Between Mancini and Zidane, I’d prefer the Frenchman,” Tacchinardi said. “He knows Juve and knows how to be respected, but Mancini would be okay, too. I think the national team coach could come.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: