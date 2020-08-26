Sanwo-Olu swears-in Governing Councils for Lagos tertiary institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore-in the newly constituted Governing Council for all the tertiary institutions in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke during the swearing-in ceremony in Ikeja urged the council members to see their appointment as a call to service for the advancement of tertiary education in the state.

The governor said that their appointment came with a huge responsibility that must be discharged with a high level of integrity, foresight, and dedication.

He said that tertiary education was critical in nurturing components that helped to ensure that individuals become innovators and wealth creators that would contribute greatly to the acceleration of the economy.

”It is in the realisation of this that we have selected all of you here, professionals, professors, academicians, technocrats, businessmen, public officers with a high level of integrity and competence, who have distinguished themselves in their various area of calling and have no doubt that we have chosen rightly,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He advised the various governing councils to take their various institutions to a higher level, as the state government would give all the assistance needed.

”We will give all the right encouragement and resources for you to do well; we will ensure you have all it takes to take technology and education to a higher level.

”Education is so critical to the future of our children and government is ready to cooperate with you to ensure your graduates are ready for tomorrow; make your institutions the choice of all,” he said.

The institutions are Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe.

The LASU council is led by Prof. Gbolahan Elias SAN, while other members are: Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, Prof. Shafiudeen Amuwo, Mrs Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Dr Adetugbobo Hakeem and Mr Sule Tolani,

LASU council also includes Mrs Folashade Adesoye, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Kunle Soname, Dr Ifeanyi Odili, Mr Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Mojisola Taiwo, Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr Anuoluwapo Esho and Mrs Foluke AbdulRazaq.

The AOECOED council is headed by Prof. Nuru Olasupo and members are Mrs Riskat Akiode, Mr Olaolu Mudashiru and Dr Wole Ajifowoke.

For LASPOTECH, Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu is chairman and other members are Dr Olawunmi Awonuga, Saabi Alaba, Mr Habeeb Aileru, Prince Adesegun Ogunlewe, Mrs Iyabo Kuteyi, Mr Nurudeen Olaleye, and Mrs Olayinka Babalola

While MOCPED has Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf as head of the council with the following as members: Mrs Victoria Perigrino, Mrs Folashade Agbalajobi, Hon. Toun Adediran, Mr Johnbull Adebanjo and Dr Waliu Ipaye.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: