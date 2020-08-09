Sanwo-Olu gives hospital’s management 7-day ultimatum to remove trucks, containers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Sunday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities of Lagoon Hospital in Apapa, Lagos, to remove trailers and containers in the hospital’s car park.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who gave the ultimatum while inspecting road projects in Apapa, said the hospital’s car park had been turned to a container terminal.

Sanwo-Olu warned that the land would be revoked by government and turned to public use if within seven days, the hospital failed to convert the property back to its original use as car park.

He condemned the act of turning the car park to a container terminal, saying that the development was obstructing traffic on Liverpool Road.

”I don’t want to destroy anybody’s brand. But we noticed that at the Liverpool Roundabout, a company has a car park and the car park has been converted to what seems like a container terminal.

”Apart from the fact that it is obstructing traffic, it is not what it is meant to be.

”We have gone inside that company and we have given them seven days’ notice that they need to convert it to its original use.

”It is meant to be an ordinary car park for the hospital’s patients and staff. That is what it is meant to be.

“If they don’t comply, we will not only revoke the land, we will turn it to public use.”

The governor said that illegal parking of trailers on the road and on other unauthorised places was the main cause of the gridlock in Apapa.

