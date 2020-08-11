Kindly Share This Story:

Corridor to commute 350,000 passengers per day

Offers free 100,000 bus cards

Unveils 550 new high, medium-capacity buses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, flagged off the Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, Corridor, with a call to residents to take full responsibility of the infrastructure in the interest of the public.

The Governor also unveiled 560 high and medium capacity buses that will be plying the route in the pilot phase of the scheme.

Addressing the public and media at a brief ceremony to kick off the corridor, held at Dopemu, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Sanwo-Olu, expressed satisfaction at the eventual completion and launch of the corridor, blaming the delay of the take-off, which was originally slated for May 29, 2020, to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

He said, “A little over a year ago, we pledged to significantly improve traffic management and transportation system which is the very first of our six-point development agenda encapsulated as T-H-E-M-E-S. This administration made the pledge knowing that you, our people, are the main reason we have been entrusted with the management of your commonwealth.

“Although our promise was to deliver this project in May this year, it had to be shifted forward due to the disruption brought about by COVID-19.

“This project is very significant because of its immense benefits to Lagosians in the different communities This new BRT corridor will bring great relief to commuters who will use this facility daily. Travel time, which is estimated at an average of two hours during peak periods, will be significantly reduced to an average of about 30 minutes.

“This will translate to improved health of our people, a safer environment, and increased value of socio-economic activities in our state.

“I am also delighted to inform you of our efforts to secure the release of about 550 high and medium capacity buses which had been in the bonded warehouse to increase the stock of regulated buses in our state.

“We will be deploying 100,000 free tickets (cards) to commuters who turn up at the bus station.”

Sanwo-Olu said the buses would be gradually deployed on the primary transport corridors in the state for ease of commuting of people.

He continued, “I use this opportunity to thank our President Muhammadu Buhari for his kind intervention, which facilitated the clearing of some of the high capacity buses that would be deployed on this corridor.

“Our administration is very passionate about easing the movement of the citizenry around this beautiful State which is why we would not stop at ensuring that we give you a transport system that works for you.”

While commending residents for their endurance during the construction of the corridor, he charged, “This project is yours, own it, and protect it. If you see something inimical to the infrastructure or operations of the bus system, please say something.

“In order to deliver the excellent service promised, we have signed on three operators on this new corridor. They are commencing operations with brand new buses with an electronic fare collection system. What this means is that the era of ‘no change’ is over.”

In his remarks, Managing Director,

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo explained that the “BRT project is Median Running BRT infrastructure with passing lanes at the bus station locations. The BRT lanes have a width of 3.5m minimum on each direction, all rigid pavement, and provision of reinforced concrete pavement and lay byes at Bus Station locations. There are 14 new BRT stations and the entire BRT lanes are segregated with barriers.

“As part of the project, we also carried out a full rehabilitation of the 4-lane carriageway along the entire corridor, constructed 11 new pedestrian bridges and rehabilitated and modified three others, provided traffic signalization, Traffic System measures such as traffic signs, road markings among others, street lighting along the corridor and within bus stations, constructed longitudinal and transverse service ducts and retaining walls.

“It is a major link for millions of Lagosians who commute in and out of Alimosho, Egbeda, Ijaiye, Iyana-Ipaja, and other places to other parts of Lagos or to neighbouring Ogun state and the Republic of Benin.

“This new BRT corridor will bring about improved mobility with the capacity to move over 350, 000 passengers per day, reduce travel time by at least 35 per cent enhance social and economic development along the corridor and enhance the projection of Lagos as a world-class society among others.”

Vanguard

